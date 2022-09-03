ASEAN embassies in Kuwait in collaboration with Sadu House inaugurated a week long ASEAN Textile Exhibition and Craft Workshop on Thursday Sept 1.

The Exhibition is aimed at promoting ASEAN textiles among the world’s textile heritages to Kuwait public by showcasing the superb fabric, local garments and handmade cloth in both fashionable and national dresses.

The exhibition features textiles and its products from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Viet Nam’s which are famous for their silk and cotton, while from Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei’s the Batik designs are showcased and from the Philippines tribal design fabrics are displayed.

There will also be daily workshops during the 6 days event and fabric lesson classes regarding Indonesia’s making of batik, Thailand’s silk cloth flowers creation, also Philippines bracelet weaving and Malaysia’s traditional headgear folding will be shown.

The workshops will be held in Sadu house and will be open to the public.