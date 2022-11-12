By Ricky Laxa

Staff Writer

Member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations community in Kuwait got together and attended a baking class spearheaded by Master Chefs of CEE Network Lifestyle Workshops Wednesday evening. Members of the diplomatic community and representatives from Embassies of Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand were present in the occasion. Their Excellencies the Ambassadors of Laos, Chairperson of the ACK and Malaysia arrived in the occasion.

In a three-hour hands-on baking class, attendees were guided through the know-how of mixing, blending, and kneading popular dough to achieve soft and flavorful breads. Two different products were showcased by a Filipino Master Chef Cris Ricafort, these include herb bread and popular custard pie with fresh fruits.

“It’s a little tough kneading the dough with your own hands as you need extra strength to attain a quality dough but its worth it as you get to taste the products fresh from the oven” commented Mr. Phisakhone Phongpadit, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Laos. Other participants include Yasmeen Deeb Akasha and Lilybeth Lyn Osorio represented Philippines, Mr. Somnuek Xayachack from Laos, Ms. Ruhani Idris from Malaysia, Mrs. Ha Thu Nguyen from Vietnam, and Ms. Panatsaya Paholdaecha and Mr. Saranyu Bulang from Thailand. Representative from Indonesia, Cambodia and Brunei were not able to attend due to earlier commitments.

His Excellency the Ambassador of Malaysia Dato Mohammad Ali Selamat and spouse graced the occasion with a brief visit to the event and spoke to some of the participants. His Excellency the Ambassador of Laos and Chairperson of the ACK awarded certificates of attendance to all participants and plaques of recognition and appreciation to FRiENDi Mobile represented by Ms. Jane Nolasco.

FRiENDi Mobile sponsored the occasion and attendees had the opportunity to secure their sim cards during the event. The Ambassador of Laos thanked everyone for their time and effort to join the event.

The class was organized by CEE Network Lifestyle Workshops and supported by its Chefs Zhan Robles, Mariefe Torio and Malou Lacorte. A plaque of appreciation was handed to MasterChef Cris Ricafort on behalf of CEE Network Kuwait. CEE Network Kuwait thanked The Times Kuwait for their continued support via news coverage to the ASEAN events.