As of next Sunday, June 19, the Ministry of Education has completed preparations for transferring the powers to renew the residence permits of non-Kuwaiti teachers to their respective educational districts, instead of going to the Ministry’s head office in South Surra.

A local Arabic daily has learned that a specialized team from the ministry’s administrative affairs sector has trained the employees who are assigned this task in the educational districts, pointing out that this procedure will contribute to alleviating pressure on the ministry, especially in the next stage.

The sources pointed out this will contribute to the smoothness of work and the lack of delay in completing transactions, at a time when teachers want to travel for summer vacations.