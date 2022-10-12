With temperatures remarkably dropping as a prelude to winter, Kuwaiti families prefer to stay outdoors in the fresh air, making perfect sittings in front yards or balconies.

Outdoor furniture made for the purpose, in fact, provides much comfort and spaciousness for family members and friends who always come together for daily or weekly gatherings by day or at night.

Recently, outdoor furniture sales have consequently seen a notable boom due to growing demand, with weather conditions improving in the country.

-Source-KUNA