The Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources said the artificial insemination center project, which was recently re-introduced is a right step by the government to achieve its goals in terms of food security, noting that the idea of the project was proposed in advance with the aim of genetic improvement in cows, calves and sheep.

A source told a local Arabic daily that the idea of the project is to bring rare, natural and very distinctive breeds from certain countries, to improve livestock in Kuwait, especially cows, pointing out that the project to be started in the Sulaibiya area, will also include a large center for training nationals, and is expected to provide hundreds of jobs for citizens in future in a variety of specializations.

The Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources had announced the launch of the project to study and design an artificial insemination center and transfer embryos and publish artificial insemination services.