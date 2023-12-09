The Deputy Public Prosecutor has issued an arrest against an unidentified person after a citizen in his thirties said that his brother threatened to kill him and burn.

The Al-Anba daily the complainant did not explain what prompted the brother to take such actions.

On the other hand, a young man born in 2005 filed a report with the Jahra Police Station, accusing an unknown person riding a motorcycle of intentionally crashing into and damaging his car.

The incident occurred in the Jahra Governorate. An arrest warrant has been issued against the suspect.