The Embassy of Armenia organized a trade conference titled as “The advanced technology sector in Armenia and its potential,” that was attended by many representatives of the Kuwaiti private sector companies and other distinguished guests.

Armenia’s Ambassador, H.E Sarmin Bagdasaryan in his speech highlighted the strong bilateral relations between his country and Kuwait, stating that the two nations cooperation is progressively expanding in all directions, stressing that these bilateral ties are based on trust and mutual respect.

He added that the Armenian government’s decision to exempt visas for Kuwaiti citizens, in addition to working on creating a direct route that is operated by Armenian airlines that is expected to commence later this year, proves the flourishing bonds between Kuwait and Armenia.

He pointed out that Kuwait and Armenia are in the process of planning to convene a joint political and economic consultation committee to expand economic, cultural, educational and political cooperation between them, noting that there are 5 thousand Armenians living in Kuwait.

Then, the Executive Director of the “Confederation of Armenian Advanced Technology Companies” Haik Chopnian, gave a presentation on the technology sector in Armenia and opportunities for cooperation in this field.

He stated that through meetings with the Central Agency for Information Technology, the National Company for Technology Projects and other Kuwaiti institutions, has resulted in the official opening of the first Armenian engineering laboratory (Armath) at the Armenian School in Kuwait.

Further highlighting the development of information technology in Armenia, explaining that the programs used in this field advanced has extreme potential in the field of information technology, in addition to the presence of international companies working in IT in Armenia.