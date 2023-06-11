The relations between Armenia and Kuwait continue to grow at a fast pace based on mutual trust and respect says the Ambassador of Armenia to Kuwait HE Sarmin Bagdasaryan.

During a press conference held at his residence the Armenian envoy spoke of the direct flights operating between Armenia and Kuwait which, he said, will contribute to strengthening and enriching existing relations, especially with regard to economic relations and cultural and social exchange between the two peoples.

The direct flights between the two countries will twice a week, starting from June 22, in conjunction with the Eid Al-Adha holiday, and called on Kuwaitis to discover Armenia as a destination for spending holidays with their families.

The Armenian envoy said the direct flights will be operated by the Armenian national airline Fly Arna, pointing out that this is evidence of the continuous development in relations between Armenia and Kuwait, adding that the meeting of the joint committee between the two countries will be held in Armenia and the date will be determined after the formation of the government.

He mentioned there are about 36 direct flights to his country from the Gulf countries per week, and disclosed 700,000 tourists visited Armenia from January 1 to April 2023 compared to the same period during 2019, explaining that Armenia has many advantages that qualify it to provide various tourist experiences for travelers. Saying the trip to Armenia takes two hours, he explained Kuwaitis are exempted from the entry visa, in addition to the existence of an electronic visa system (or visa on arrival) for foreign nationals residing in Kuwait.

He added Armenia is also a destination for family tourism with activities suitable for all family members, especially children, as the capital of Armenia, Yerevan, is one of the twenty safest and most secure cities in the world.

Young people can also enjoy adventure tourism such as mountain climbing, diving, surfing and skiing, and Armenia has turned into a destination for food lovers due to the exciting tastes and the wide variety of foods and meals available in recent times.

He expressed his conviction that Kuwaitis will enjoy Armenia as a country and as a people because the social and cultural values are very similar between Arabs and Armenians, pointing out that Armenia is looking forward to welcoming Kuwaitis.