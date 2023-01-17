The official spokesman for the Ministry of Works Eng. Ahmed Al-Saleh, confirmed that the emergency teams have cordoned off the closed part of Al-Shuaiba Road and are waiting for the rain to relent to repair the parts of the road that collapse.

Meanwhile, Al-Saleh told the daily the emergency teams continued to remove the accumulated water on some highways, including the road leading to Al-Mutla’a, reports Al-Rai daily.

Al-Saleh explained that the water collected under the bridges in Al-Mutla’a city do not fall within the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Works, stressing that the emergency teams of the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport and stressed the Ministry of Works deal with any water collected inside residential areas or on highways.