Police officers have taken into custody an Arab woman for possessing a cocktail of drugs.

A security source told Al-Anba that the expatriate woman had previously been arrested more than once and was released under humanitarian circumstances.

The source added, the arrest came after information reached the General Administration for Combating Narcotics about that the woman was consuming and trafficking in drugs.

Accordingly, the security authorities got a search and arrest warrant from the Public Prosecution and arrested the woman and seized from her five sachets of shabu and five sachets of chemicals.

It is not known if the woman will be deported from the country immediately or the ‘special circumstances’ she enjoys will be a hindrance.