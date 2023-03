Personnel from the Ahmadi Security Directorate have referred an Arab woman to the concerned authorities for driving a car with a stolen numbers plate and under the influence of narcotics.

Police have also seized from the woman a big knife, 11 Lyrica pills, 3 sachets of marijuana, 7 pieces, hashish cigarettes, two bottles of imported wine, and a number of stolen paintings and different types of drugs, reports Al-Anba daily.

She was picked up in Mahboula.