The President of the Kuwait Lawyers Association Sharyan Al-Sharyan stressed the importance of the role played by representatives of Arab unions and associations on the International Federation of Lawyers IFL), which resulted in the withdrawal of the statement of the President of the Federation that she had issued earlier in which she supported the Zionist entity.

Al-Sharyan explained to Al-Rai that “because of the pressure exerted by the Kuwaiti Bar Association and the Arab unions, on the International Federation of Lawyers, the General Assembly decided during its session to withdraw the statement in support of Israel, and to issue a statement calling on the Zionist entity to adhere to international humanitarian law, and condemn all forms of violence committed against civilians.”

He said that “the unification of efforts and the Arab position was crowned with success, and the Arab voice became valuable in these international institutions, which are supposed to adhere to the principles for which they were established and not deviate from their principles,” considering that “the success of Kuwaiti and Arab civil society institutions in changing the Union’s statement is a source of pride for those Arab institutions.”

He added, “The International Federation of Lawyers will issue other statements condemning Israeli violence, in compliance with Arab opinion, specifically the Kuwaiti one represented by the Bar Association, which announced its withdrawal earlier from this union, due to its deviation from its basic principles that emphasize the protection of human and civilian rights and the application of international agreements related to wars,” warning, “It is dangerous for international institutions to avoid doing their part regarding the inhumane acts committed by the occupying entity against Palestinian civilians.”

He said, “If the world, civil society institutions, international organizations, and all countries do not stand up against such actions, this matter will represent the end of this world,” noting that “the majority of international organizations now stand with the Palestinian right and condemn the violations committed against the Palestinians.”

He went on to say, “The Palestinian issue is a matter of principle and a right that we will never deviate from. That is why the Board of Directors of the Lawyers Association decided to withdraw from membership in all international organizations that support the Zionist entity.”