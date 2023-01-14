The Criminal Security Sector, represented by the General Administration for Drug Control (Local Control Department), managed to seize a large amount of narcotic substances in two separate seizures.

In the first seizure, information was received stating that a person of Arab nationality possesses narcotic substances for the purpose of trafficking, and accordingly investigations were intensified, information was collected, and he was put under surveillance and caught in possession of about 2000 ampoules of marijuana oil are ready for sale and use, a kilo of chemicals, 20 grams of shabu, and a sensitive scale, reports a local Arabic daily.

In the second seizure an Asian was caught with about 10 kilograms of marijuana, a sensitive scale and an amount of money from the sale were found.

Confronting the defendants with the seized items, they admitted that they belonged to them for the purpose of trafficking. Both men with the contraband have been referred to the Directorate-General for Drugs Control.