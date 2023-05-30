The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, through the Public-Private Partnership Projects Authority, has canceled previous qualification applications and issued new applications for contracts to develop independent water and power producers in the country.

The Partnership Authority expects interested developers to submit their Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) to bid for contracts by July 11, MEED reported.

The Az-Zour North 2 and 3 and Al-Khairan 1 projects will be developed as two separate power and water production contracts, and the Az-Zour North 2 and 3 will integrate the previously planned second and third phases. It will have a generating capacity of 2,700 megawatts and a desalination capacity of 120 million imperial gallons per day.

The project is located about 100 kilometers south of Kuwait City, and will be adjacent to the western borders of the first northern Az-Zour facility for power generation and water desalination, which is currently operating.

The Partnership Authority said that the Khairan plant will have a power generation capacity of 1,800 megawatts and a desalination capacity of 33 million gallons per day, as the project is located near the southern boundary of the Al-Zour South Power and Water Complex.

Both projects will export their production to the electricity network and the water transmission network through a power transfer and water purchase contract agreement with the Ministry of Electricity and Water for a period of 25 years from the date of their operation.

The two plants are expected to operate on a mixture of LNG and high-pressure natural gas with gasoil as a back-up fuel.