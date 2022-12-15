A British nutritionist recommended eating more apples and pears to reduce the risk of stroke. Expert Rob Hobson, speaking for the British apple and pear company, referred to a study published in the journal Atherosclerosis said, “This is a study that highlights the important role that fruits and vegetables play in your heart health, especially the risk of stroke.”

The study showed that those who ate the largest amount of fruits and vegetables were 13 percent less likely to have a stroke. Then the researchers looked at subgroups of vegetables, and those who regularly ate apples and pears were 11 percent less likely to have a stroke than those who did not eat apples and pears, reports a local Arabic daily.

As part of the study, the team followed 74,961 participants (34,670 women and 40,291 men) who completed a food frequency questionnaire in the fall of 1997.

At that time, they were free of stroke, coronary heart disease and cancer. After about 10 years they were then examined.

During that period, the group experienced a total of 4,089 strokes, including 3,159 cerebral infarctions, 435 intracerebral hemorrhages, 148 subarachnoid hemorrhages, and 347 unspecified ischemic strokes.

It concluded that those who ate the highest amount of fruits and vegetables had the lowest risk of stroke. Of these, apples, pears, and green leafy vegetables were found to be the most protective against strokes.

This study shows an inverse association between fruit and vegetable consumption and the risk of stroke. Specific consumption of apples, pears, and green leafy vegetables was inversely associated with stroke.

Hobson added: “Pears contain flavonoids, which are antioxidant compounds that help fight inflammation and may reduce the risk of disease. It is possible that these compounds, along with the high fiber content in pears, had an effect on this reduction in the risk of stroke.