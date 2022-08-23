Bloomberg News reported today, that Apple plans to start manufacturing iPhone 14 phones in India, about two months after the initial release of the product in China.

The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said the company is working with suppliers to increase production in India and reduce manufacturing delays for new iPhones that ranged from six to nine months in previous versions, says a local Arabic daily.

However, Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Apple, which manufactures most of its iPhones in China for a long time, is looking for alternatives in light of the clash between Beijing and Washington and after the closures to confront Covid-19 disrupted economic activity in the Asian giant.