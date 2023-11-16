The Court of Appeal ruled to imprison an Egyptian to 5 years with hard labor and deportation after serving the sentence.

The Al-Rai daily said the man was found guilty of calling on people to join ISIS, the terrorist group, through video clips he broadcast on social media sites.

The daily said he particularly targeted the juveniles of different nationalities in one of the Salmiya mosques to join ISIS.

The accused, who worked as a civil engineer at the new Kuwait Airport project and is 30 years old, denied the charges against him before the court.