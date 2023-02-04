The Court of Appeal upheld the death sentence by hanging for a soldier in the Ministry of Interior who was accused of killing his young bedoun friend, and ordered the referral of the civil case to the competent court.

The incident dates back to the twelfth of January last year, when investigations indicated that the accused went in civilian clothes to his friend, the victim, in a camp in the Al-Julaia area, and following a quarrel between them hit him on the head three times with a brick until he victim fell to the ground unconscious, reports Al-Rai daily. He then strangled the man to death and called the latter’s mother, claiming two young men had attacked and beat them in the camp.

During investigations, it was discovered the suspect had tampered with the victim’s phone and accessing his accounts on social media without his permission, adding that he had been friends with the victim for some time. And the Public Prosecution charged the perpetrator with the fact that he killed the victim intentionally with premeditation. The defense of the victim, lawyer Abdul Mohsen Al-Qattan, then filed for 5001 dinars temporary compensation.