The Court of Appeal has upheld the verdict of the Court of First Instance and dismissed the criminal lawsuit filed against the most dangerous 28 years old Kuwaiti hacker. He is accused of hacking 200 secret American government websites, including the Ministry of Defense, and sharing confidential information with others.

The Public Prosecution had charged the man of embezzling the money of subscribers to websites 13 years ago, which endangered Kuwait’s relationship with and putting at risk and endangering Kuwaiti national security.

The accused had previously been arrested in London and was extradited to Kuwait, investigated, and referred to the Criminal Court, with his continued detention during the trial, on the grounds that he was accused of hacking 200 American websites, seizing other people’s money, and hacking the US Department of Defense website.