A Mexican has designed an electronic application that allows its users to store last messages and wishes that they want to share with their loved ones after their death.

The application, called “Past Post”, allows users to “arrange the situation in preparation for this moment that arrives at an unexpected time,” as its creator, businessman Miguel Farrell, reports Al-Rai daily quoting AFP.

For example, the application allows a healthy father to record congratulatory messages that his children can listen to years later when they graduate, in the event that he dies before reaching this moment, as mentioned in a promotional video.

The “Past Post” application preserves the video in the form of “NFT”, which is a certificate of authenticity for the authenticity of digital documents (images, texts or music tracks) that cannot be copied or changed.

NFT is recorded on the block chain (“Blockchain”), a technology used especially in encrypting digital currencies such as “Bitcoin”.

For $19 annually, the application is included in the context of solutions for the “after life” stage.

It also makes it possible to record advance directives, including preferences for care or funeral arrangements. The user can also leave instructions regarding the management of his bank assets or accounts on social networks.

The application designer explains that “Past Post” cannot replace the real will, according to the laws that require that this will be written and officially approved.

And he stresses that the document generated by the application “has no legal value, but its symbolic value is very important.”

In Mexico, the country known for its “Day of the Dead” revival, the vast majority of Mexicans do not have a will or an inventory of the assets they own, according to the “Past Post” website.