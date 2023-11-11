Personnel from the Fahaheel police station raided an apartment in the area following information that it was being run as a liquor factory. Inside the den, 4 expatriates, 100 bottles of adulterated imported booze, 1,000 bottles of local wine were seized, in addition to barrels of raw material, and special tools and equipment for making alcohol.

A security source told Al-Anba that the expatriates admitted to importing empty liquor bottles as well as supplies from preparing booze from abroad and selling them as imported liquor, and when the Director General of Ahmadi Security, Brigadier General Muhammad Mutlaq got information about the illicit activity Brigadier General Ghoneim Al-Atl was tasked with raiding the placwafter getting permission from the Prosecution.

The 4 gang members and the seized items were referred to the competent authorities.