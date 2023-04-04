Firefighters put out a fire that broke out in a building in the Mahboula area, which caused it to be evacuated.

The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Force stated that after a report was received by the Central Operations Department about the fire on the sixth floor of a residential building in Mahboula, firefighters from the Mangaf and Fahaheel centers rushed to the area, evacuated the residents of the building and put out the fire, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The accident did not result in any injuries. An investigation is underway to find out the cause.