Antigua and Barbuda, a Caribbean gem with a population of 110,000, attracts around 3 million tourists annually. Ambassador Al-Zoubi urged Kuwaiti tourists to explore the country’s abundant tourism potential, emphasizing the absence of taxes on investors and an almost zero crime rate. He also extended an invitation to Kuwaiti investors to explore opportunities in sectors such as tourism, education, cotton cultivation, and manufacturing.

Ambassador Al-Zoubi acknowledged Kuwait’s pivotal role in supporting Antigua and Barb uda’ s development, citing the assistance provided by the Kuwait Fund for Development in 1993 for the reconstruction of the airport and road repairs in St. John’s.

The Ambassador highlighted Antigua and Barbuda’s Citizenship by Investment Program, established in 2013 to fund public sector projects. He detailed the two methods through which investors can obtain citizenship: a non-refundable donation to the National Development Fund and real estate investment in approved projects. The cost for a family of five is approximately $160,000.

Further highlighted the advantages of Antigua and Barbuda citizenship, including visa-free travel to 160 countries, dual citizenship allowance, and no language test requirements. Notably, citizenship applicants are not required to reside in the country but must spend at least 5 days there within 5 years of obtaining the passport. The interview outlined five cooperation agreements between Kuwait and Antigua and Barbuda, covering areas such as economic and technical cooperation, trade, cultural and artistic collaboration, and air services. These agreements reflect the depth and diversity of the bilateral relationship. At 33 years old, Ambassador Mohammed Al-Zoubi holds the distinction of being one of the world’s youngest ambassadors. Hailing from Tripoli, Lebanon, his journey from economic envoy to ambassador underscores the dynamic and forward-looking nature of Antigua and Barbuda’s diplomatic representation.