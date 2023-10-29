The Anti-Corruption Authority, known as “Nazaha,” has disclosed its success in monitoring 74 instances of suspected corruption between 2021 and 2023. The monitoring efforts were facilitated through the vigilance of social networking sites and media channels.

Abdullah Fahd Al-Adwani, the legal auditor within the Corruption Detection and Money Recovery Department of Nazaha’s Corruption Detection and Investigation Sector, shared these revelations with Al-Rai Daily. He elaborated that, since the enactment of the executive regulations in 2016, a total of 146 instances of suspected corruption were meticulously scrutinized, resulting in the application of requisite legal measures.

Al-Adwani expounded on the Authority’s modus operandi, stating, “Nazaha diligently tracks news and information regarding potential acts that could constitute suspicions of corruption crimes as stipulated in Article 22 of Law 2/2016, which pertains to the establishment of the Authority and regulations regarding financial disclosure.” He underlined that this information and news undergo a rigorous evaluation process.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the monitoring process encompasses corruption-related crimes gathered from diverse sources and adheres to the formal and objective conditions mandated for suspicions of corruption crimes, as outlined in Article 22. Additionally, any allegations involving public positions are subject to the provisions detailed in the law that established the Anti-Corruption Authority.

Al-Adwani emphasized that the Anti-Corruption Authority initiates its procedures only when the formal and objective conditions are met, the information is deemed serious and reliable, and after confirming whether the matter has been previously addressed by the Authority. The monitoring process draws from various sources, including both local and international newspapers, and social media platforms.

Regarding the legal basis for these monitoring activities, Al-Adwani referenced “Article 24 of Law 2/2016,” which empowers the Authority to collect information upon suspicion of a corruption crime. This allows the Authority to review records, documents, and papers related to the alleged crime, in addition to requesting any pertinent data or information. In certain cases, the Authority may opt to refer these cases to the relevant judicial authorities.