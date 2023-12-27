The Anti-Corruption Authority also known as “Nazaha,” has announced that all 89 ministers have submitted their financial disclosure statements since the enforcement of the authority’s law. None of the ministers abstained from complying with the requirement. This revelation was made in response to a parliamentary question by Representative Muhalhal Al-Mudhaf, who inquired about any ministers who failed to submit financial disclosure statements in accordance with the law establishing the General Anti-Corruption Authority, reported Al-Rai Daily.

Minister of Justice Faleh Al-Rakba submitted a memorandum to the Commission, stating that Article 2 of Law No. 2 of 2016, which established the General Anti-Corruption Authority and outlined the provisions for financial disclosure, specifically identified those required to submit such statements. This includes the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and individuals holding executive positions with ministerial rank.

The authority emphasized that there have been no instances of delay or refusal to submit financial disclosure statements among the mentioned officials within the prescribed legal timeframe, starting from the assumption of their respective ministries. The Anti-Corruption Authority reiterated its complete commitment to implementing the provisions outlined in its establishment law, following a standardized procedure. In cases where individuals fail to submit their financial disclosure statements or submit them after the legal deadlines have passed, the authority will refer them without exception to the Public Prosecution for appropriate action.