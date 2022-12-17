After 21 years of work, Angelina Jolie has resigned from her mission as a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, saying she wants to “work with different parties” and on broader humanitarian issues.

“After 20 years of working alongside the United Nations, I feel the time has come to work with others, and to engage directly with refugees and local organizations,” the actress said in a statement issued by UNHCR on Friday.

“Angelina Jolie has long been a prominent partner of UNHCR on humanitarian issues,” said UNHCR President Filippo Grandi, adding, “We are grateful to her for her commitment to us over the decades and for the difference she has made to refugees and those forced to flee their countries,” reports a local Arabic daily quoting AFP.

Jolie, who is one of the most famous stars in Hollywood, has completed more than sixty field missions over the years, taking advantage of her fame and attracting the media during her missions, in favor of the refugee cause. The statement indicated that Jolie “recently visited Yemen and Burkina Faso with the UNHCR, with the aim of meeting displaced people who have been affected by” the two most underfunded and undercover emergencies in the world.

On International Refugee Day in June 2021, Jolie called for more solidarity. With refugees, giving what she described as gratuitous excuses not to take further action during her visit to a camp in Burkina Faso, Jolie gave no details of her future humanitarian commitments.

“I realize that the refugee issue will remain dear to her heart, and I am sure that it will carry the same passion as a body that works on humanitarian issues,” Grandi said.