Eyewitnesses said they noticed blue lights moving in a circular motion for five minutes and then “went out and disappeared.”

The Swiss news site 20 Minutes indicated that many eyewitnesses, residents of the cantons of Zurich, Schaffhausen and Thurgau, saw an unusual atmospheric phenomenon, or a mysterious object, in the sky on Sunday night. It was glowing blue dots moving in a circle, reports Al-Rai daily.

The video clip posted on the “20 Minutes” website shows dots moving in a circle. A transparent rotating disc can also be distinguished with a brighter circle in its center.

An eyewitness, a resident of Zurich, indicated that she saw this unusual phenomenon or object when she woke up on Sunday at about 02:20 am (03:20 Moscow time) “because of the light.”

She said that she saw through the window a luminous disc with bright moving dots and photographed it. She added: “At first I thought it was a light show at the club.” But there was no laser beam visible from the ground, as is the case with light shows.”

She continued: “There was no noise. These circular dots remained visible for about five minutes, then they darkened and disappeared.

These lights were seen in Schaffhausen. Another eyewitness said he saw these lights around 11:30 pm local time. At first he thought they were flashlights.

He added, “These lights were visible at a distance of about 20-25 kilometers and were moving in a strange path, so this hypothesis was ruled out.”

The website indicated that the authorities do not have any explanation for this phenomenon.

According to the Zurich cantonal police, “no drone show or laser show was announced that night.”

For its part, the air navigation company Skyguide, which monitors Swiss airspace, reported that it was unable to determine the nature of the phenomenon or the unusual object.

Company spokesman Vladi Barosa said, “What confuses me personally is that the lights of this object are not reflected in the lake, unlike other lights.”