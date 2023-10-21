Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) has announced that people who submitted application along with the KD5 fee to renew or receive a new Civil ID card before May this year but were not issued the cards due to an administrative decision, will have the paid amount credited against their name with PACI , and which could be availed of when the owner submits a fresh Civil ID application.

Elaborating on the new announcement, Deputy Director General for Civil Registration Affairs at the Authority, Jaber Al-Kandari, explained that earlier this year, PACI had decided to stop the issuance of cards applied for prior to May of this year. This, he said, was done in order to expedite the backlog in issuance of cards submitted after that date.

Thousands of citizens and residents who had submitted applications for Civil IDs prior to May of this year have still not received their civil cards. The new announcement makes clear that all those who did not receive the Civil ID card but have paid the fees of KD5 for the issuance of the civil ID card, will have a credit of KD5 remaining in their balance with PACI, in the event that the card has still not been issued. The Authority further confirmed that dates of issuing the card have been restored to the earlier timeline of 24 to 48 hours.

Al-Kandari added that “great pressure delayed the issuance of about 200,000 cards in the previous period, most of which are for expatriates, despite the fact that their owners paid fees and met the conditions of issuance,” He explained that “the current administration decided months ago to cancel all card transactions submitted before May 2023, while retaining the fees paid as a right of their owners, so that if someone submits a new application, no new fees are collected from them but rather the fees are adjusted from their credited account.

Al-Kandari also urged people whose cards are ready to collect at the automated machines to do so expeditiously, as cards accumulating within the machine was hampering issuance of new cards.