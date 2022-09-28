Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah met Tuesday Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

During the meeting Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nasser expressed sincere condolences on the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, recalling his great contribution to strengthening Kuwaiti-Japanese relations.

They discussed the close bilateral relations and ways to develop mutual cooperation in various domains. They touched upon the latest regional and international developments of common interest. Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser is currently on an official visit to Tokyo to attend the State funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Source – Kuna