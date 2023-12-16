The Amiri Diwan mourns His Highness the Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs, Sheikh Muhammad Al-Abdullah, said, “It is with great sadness and sorrow that we mourn the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the world, the late, God Almighty willing, His Highness the Emir of the country, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away to his Lord today, Saturday, the third of Jumada al-Akhir 1445. Hijri, the sixteenth of December 2023, praying to God Almighty to cover the deceased with His vast mercy and to dwell him in His spacious gardens. There is no power or strength except with God Almighty. We belong to God and to Him we shall return.

Kuwait TV cut its programs on all its channels and broadcast verses from the Holy Quran.