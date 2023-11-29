Sheikh Mohammed Al-Abdullah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs, has provided an update on the health condition of His Highness Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, stating that he remains in stable condition and continues to receive the necessary medical treatment, reported Al-Anba Daily.

The Amiri Diwan has urged everyone to rely on accurate and complete information regarding the health of His Highness from official sources. It is important to ensure that accurate updates are disseminated to the public and to avoid speculation or misinformation.