Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said on Friday that the State of Kuwait stood in solidarity with the Palestinian people, namely the people of the Gaza Strip who are suffering from a brutal assault from the Israeli occupation.

Delivering a speech at the GCC-ASEAN Summit held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, His Highness Sheikh Mishal added that the international community must take responsibility and protect the Palestinians from the recent bout of Israeli occupation aggression.

His Highness also highlighted the Khor Abdullah issue with Iraq, saying that the Iraqi government must take urgent and necessary steps to handle the recent Federal Supreme Court decision on maritime navigation in the waterway in line with the principles of good neighborliness.

In regards to the GCC-ASEAN summit, His Highness Sheikh Mishal hoped that the international meeting would come out with decisions bolstering cooperation between the members of the two organizations.

He commended the efforts exerted in holding the summit, and also lauded the AEASN stance towards issues pertaining to the region as well as the Arab and Islamic worlds.

Earlier today, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman opened the GCC-ASEAN summit aimed at boost cooperation between the two entities.(KUNA)