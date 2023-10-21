Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AlSabah said that Kuwait was deeply affected by the Israeli occupation forces killing of the innocent in the Gaza Strip.

In his speech to the Cairo Summit for Peace, Saturday, His Highness said that the continuous air raids killed thousands of men, women and children and cut off electricity, water, food and fuel, while also imposing forced displacement of the people of Gaza Strip.

This humanitarian crisis is caused by the lack of efforts by the international community to resolve the issue and bring violence to an end, said His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad, adding that the international community has double-standards when it comes to dealing with Israeli occupation force’s violations.

He renewed Kuwait’s condemnation of Israel’s war crimes, calling on the international community to take serious action to immediately end the attacks and protect civilians. His Highness also called for opening safe passages to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince affirmed Kuwait’s refusal to any attempts of forced displacement, or putting more pressure on neighboring countries to deal with the impact of this displacement.

He noted that Kuwait and its people would continue to support Palestinians and their rights of an independent country, with the borderlines of the June 1967 agreement.

His Highness added that peace is the only solution for the crisis, underlining the need to commit to the terms of international laws and conventions related to the issue, as well as the Arab Peace Initiative. (KUNA)