The corpse of an unidentified American computer engineer has been referred to Forensics.

A local Arabic daily said, the remains were discovered when the man’s neighbors complained of foul smell emanating from the apartment and informed the police.

Personnel from Criminal Evidences Department rushed to the apartment and forced open the door and found the partly decomposed remains. It is believed the victim had died about five days ago. He was identified through fingerprints.

Police believe it is a case of natural death since there were no marks of violence on the body. However, the death is being investigated.