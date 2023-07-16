More than 700 gold coins dating back to the American Civil War, which were found buried in a corn field in the state of Kentucky in the southeastern United States, are expected to be sold at auction for millions of dollars.

The body that evaluated the coins and the company that put them up for auction said the precious treasure was discovered on a farm in Kentucky earlier this year, reports Al-Rai daily.

No information has yet been provided about the exact location in which the treasure was located, nor the identity of its discoverer, but the auction website reported a video clip showing a man filming himself digging the ground under which the coins appeared to be present. “It’s the craziest thing ever,” he said in the video.

The auction site ‘GovMint.com’ stated that the history of the coins dates back to between 1840 and 1863, including one-dollar gold coins called “Indian”, and other ten-dollar and $20-dollar coins.

Among the contents of the treasure, 18 very rare US $ 20 gold coins minted in 1863 in Philadelphia, and collectors expect to sell them for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Rare currency dealer Jeff Garrett stressed in a statement the “importance of this discovery,” describing the treasure as what is known as a “time capsule”, that is, a historical cache of things or information intended to leave a trace for future generations.

During the Civil War (1861-1865) between the southern slave states and the abolitionist northern states, Kentucky maintained a neutral position but participated in the conflict.

“The Kentucky cache of gold may be one of the results of this war,” said the NGC, which verified the authenticity of the coins.