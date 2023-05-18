The American Academy School for Girls organized the graduation ceremony of the 21st batch of its students for the academic year 2022-2023, yesterday evening at the Regency Hotel.

Adela Al-Sayer, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the New Generation Educational Foundation, and Khaleda Al-Mudhaf, Director General of the Foundation, honored the graduates, in the presence of the former Minister of Higher Education Dr. Moudi Al-Hamoud, and a number of important personalities, parents, school administration and faculty members, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Al-Sayer congratulated the graduates for reaching this stage, saying the next university and scientific stage is vital and urged them to determine their life path, to choose the appropriate major that serves Kuwait and the local labor market, and to continue working hard and diligently to achieve their dreams.

Al-Sayer stressed the school’s keenness to motivate students to revive the spirit of competition for academic excellence, and all activities that enrich the student’s personality and prepare her to face the future and continuous and permanent encouragement, pointing out that the school administration believes that the progress of nations comes through knowledge, work and diligence. Therefore, we must work for the advancement of Kuwait and its progress in all fields, stressing that science and creativity are two pillars of Kuwait’s renaissance and achieving the desired development.

For her part, Dr. Al-Hamoud, emphasized the great diversity of universities at the present time, calling on graduates to choose the college that suits their aspirations and compatible with the requirements of the labor market.