The United States has recorded a total of 91 flu deaths among children this season, according to the latest data released Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been at least 25 million illnesses, 280,000 hospitalizations, and 17,000 deaths from influenza this season in the United States, according to CDC estimates, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The data showed that about 4,000 people were hospitalized with influenza in the United States in the last week ending January 21. Six related child deaths were reported this week.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older receive a flu vaccine annually as long as influenza activity continues.