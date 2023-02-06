ABCK-AmCham Kuwait in collaboration and partnership with the American Chambers of Commerce in the MENA Region (AmCham MENA) hosted their first virtual networking event of 2023 by inviting their member companies within the energy sector, to participate in the event to foster new relationships and partnerships.

The event started off by ABCK-AmCham Kuwait’s Executive Director Paola de la Roche welcoming the participants and further praising the success of the previous virtual speed networking events. She also notified the participants about the guidelines of the event, and the goal that each participant should keep in mind.

The event was successful as it provided participants with a fun, effective and efficient way to connect with other businesses and expand their knowledge of the current news and local business market. Both members and non-members were able to network with other businesses, as well as get acquainted with local businesses. Virtual speed networking events provide short, effective meetings while eliminating geographic constraints and travel. It also ensures that the participants can join from the comfort of their own space.

AmCham Kuwait’s mission in Kuwait is supported by facilitating business connections to find creative and effective ways for entities to connect with one another and create more partnerships and collaborations. AmChams in the region aims to support their host country’s vision and create a healthy competitive market that will be more economically diverse.