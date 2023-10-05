The Deanship of the Diplomatic Corps organized a farewell ceremony for the outgoing ambassadors of Greece and Mexico to Kuwait on Wednesday Oct 4 following the end of their tenures in Kuwait. The event was attended by Khaled Al-Farsi, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a significant number of heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Kuwait.

Speaking on the occasion, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Ambassador of Tajikistan Dr. Zabidullah Zabidov commended the efforts of the outgoing ambassadors in enhancing their countries’ relations with Kuwait, highlighting their cooperation and support with their fellow heads of other missions.

He expressed gratitude to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the ongoing cooperation and support to diplomatic missions and international organizations in Kuwait, emphasizing the positive relations Kuwait maintains with all nations.

The Greek Ambassador, Constantinos Piperigos, discussed his achievements during his tenure, notably organizing three visits by Greek ministers to Kuwait and establishing successful direct flights to Mykonos during the summer and to Athens throughout the year.

He also mentioned successful cultural events like the exhibition “Alexander the Great: Building Bridges between East and West,” contributing to public dialogues on cultural and tourism development in Failaka (Icarus), organizing performances by renowned artists, and boosting Greek exports to Kuwait.

He expressed his appreciation for the cooperation he received from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs, acknowledging the support in facilitating his tasks in Kuwait.

On the other hand, the Mexican Ambassador to the country, Miguel Angel Isidro, summarized his accomplishments during his eight and a half years in Kuwait. He successfully introduced Kuwaitis to Mexico’s tourism and investment potential and its ongoing development, dispelling misconceptions some had about his country.

He spoke highly of the warm reception he received from Kuwaiti society and the friendships he formed with fellow ambassadors, expressing hope for continued friendships in the future.