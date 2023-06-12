The Palestinian ambassador to Kuwait, Rami Tahboub, said Kuwait was and is still the largest supporter of the Palestinian cause.

He said this at the end of the Palestinian Products Festival, which was held by the Palestine Embassy in cooperation with the Women’s Cultural Association, at the association’s headquarters recently, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Ambassador Tahboub praised the great success achieved by the festival, thanking the Kuwaiti citizens for their attendance at the exhibition throughout and for their confidence in the various Palestinian products and their quality.

He thanked Kuwait and its concerned ministries for all the facilities they provided to the embassy, wishing Kuwait, the Amir, the government and the people, continued security, safety and prosperity.

Ambassador Tahboub also thanked the ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State of Kuwait, and the embassy staff, for the remarkable attendance at the opening ceremony of the festival, and their shopping at the Palestinian Products Exhibition.

He thanked the Arab, foreign and Palestinian communities who went to the women’s cultural and social association hall to get Palestinian products.

Meanwhile, ambassador Tahboub said the last batch of 30 teachers is expected to arrive this summer, saying “we are awaiting the issuance of their visas, pointing to the arrival of last Thursday’s batch of 22 Palestinian teachers.