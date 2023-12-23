On behalf of the European Union delegation to Kuwait, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad after he took the constitutional oath as Amir of Kuwait. The long-standing relationship between the European Union and Kuwait is built on the foundation of a strong partnership, as we consider Kuwait a close and reliable friend and ally, and we look forward to strengthening the strategic partnership between the European Union and Kuwait under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad. I once again extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to His Highness and to the friendly Kuwaiti people for prosperity, security and peace for many years to come.

H.E. Anne Koistinen

Ambassador of the European Union