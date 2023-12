On behalf of the embassy staff and my own I would like to extend our sincere congratulations to the H.H Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of the assumption of his duties as 17th Amir of the State of Kuwait.

I wish His Highness Amir good health and great success in his high state activities.

I believe that the relations between our brotherly countries will develop further during his leadership.

Sincerely,

H.E Emil Karimov

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan