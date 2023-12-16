The Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to the country, Ambassador Carlos Manuel Velasco, praised the remarkable development of his country’s relations with Kuwait over the past years.

He added, during his meeting with the editor-in-chief Walid Al-Jassim, “that he admires the Kuwaiti Diwaniyah system and the delicious food dishes in Kuwait.”

The meeting discussed friendly conversations about a number of common topics, in addition to discussing ways to enhance cooperation between the Peruvian embassy and the media to introduce Kuwaiti society to the agricultural and tourism potentials and investment opportunities that its country has.