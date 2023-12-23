On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Cyprus, I wish to convey our most heartfelt congratulations on the accession of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the throne of the State of Kuwait and express our best wishes for every success in fulfilling His noble mission. We are confident that under your wise leadership, the long-standing relations and friendship between our countries, based on common principles of mutual respect and understanding and respect for international law, will continue to flourish in the years to come, for the benefit of our peoples and countries, as well as the wider region.

H.E. Michael Mavros

Ambassador of Cyprus