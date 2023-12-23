It pleases me to extend, on my own behalf and on behalf of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Kuwait, my sincere congratulations and best wishes to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad, on the occasion of becoming the Amir of Kuwait. We are fully confident that under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir, Kuwait will continue to move forward towards development and renaissance and achieve the aspirations of its people. The Chinese Embassy in Kuwait is keen to work with friends from all sectors of society to continue implementing the important agreements reached jointly by the leaders of the two countries, and deepening practical cooperation in various fields, to advance bilateral strategic partnership to broader horizons.

H.E. Zhang Jianwei

Ambassador of China