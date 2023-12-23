On behalf of Canada and Canadians, I am honored and pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad on the occasion of his assuming the position of Amir of Kuwait. I also take this opportunity to extend my warmest congratulations to the government and people of Kuwait on this historic occasion. Canada and Kuwait are friends and partners, bound by common values, a spirit of cooperation, and deep relations between peoples. We look forward to deepening this cooperation and moving this relationship from strength to strength under the wise leadership and directives of His Highness.

H.E. Aliya Mawani

Ambassador of Canada