I extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad on his assumption of the reins of power as Amir of Kuwait. I wish His Highness good health and wellness and continued success in performing his lofty duties in the service of his country and its friendly people, and that under his leadership Kuwait will remain a model of prosperity and security and an example of the great humanitarian and development work at the regional and international levels. I also express my pride in the good friendly relations that have linked our two countries for six decades, and my keenness to make every effort to support and develop these relations in all fields.

H.E. Dimitar Dimitrov

Ambassador of Bulgaria