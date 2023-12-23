On behalf of the people of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Community in Kuwait and on my own behalf let me extend my heartfelt felicitations to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on being sworn-in as Amir of the State of Kuwait. We hope that the time tested and cemented bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Kuwait will be further strengthened and will get extra momentum under the dynamic and visionary leadership of His Highness the Amir. Bangladesh remains committed to work shoulder to shoulder with Kuwait to maintain and strengthen our relations in the coming days and we pray to Almighty Allah for the peace, prosperity and good health of His Highness the Amir.

H.E. Major General Md Ashikuzzaman

Ambassador of Bangladesh