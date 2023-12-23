I extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad, on the occasion of the constitutional oath-taking session in the National Assembly, and assuming the reins of government in the country. I pray to God Almighty to help him assume the responsibility of supporting the country and raising its banner for the well-being of his nation and people, while earnestly praying to God to preserve His Highness and to prolong his life for many more years. I would also like to stress the distinguished bonds of brotherhood and affinity that have bound the Kingdom of Bahrain and sisterly Kuwait over hundreds of years.

H.E. Salah Al-Maliki

Ambassador of Bahrain