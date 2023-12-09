Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kuwait H.E. Azamat Berdybay lauded the robust and profound bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and the State of Kuwait. He emphasized on the excellence and development of these relations across diverse fields, hailing them as a model for international relationships.

Speaking at a press conference alongside ambassadors from Tajikistan, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and various media representatives, Ambassador Berdybay lauded the robust and profound bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and the State of Kuwait. He emphasized on the excellence and development of these relations across diverse fields, hailing them as a model for international relationships, reports Al-Rai daily.

During the conference, Ambassador Berdybay discussed Kazakhstan’s political, economic, and social reform programs announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He highlighted the ongoing political cooperation as a crucial factor in the sustained development of bilateral ties. Regular political consultations between the two countries address prominent regional and international issues, with mutual support exchanged at both bilateral and multilateral levels in international forums.

He underscored Kuwait’s significance as a reliable friend and distinguished trade partner. He highlighted the purposeful and fruitful meeting between President Tokayev and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad in Jeddah last July, emphasizing its focus on supporting and developing economic, trade, and investment cooperation. He expressed confidence in the outcomes of this meeting, anticipating a strong impetus for further collaboration benefiting both nations.

The Kazakhstan envoy also commended Kuwaiti tourism to Kazakhstan, noting that approximately 14,000 travelers from Kuwait visited his country in the current year through Jazeera Airways. He disclosed that the trade exchange volume between the two countries reached about $4 million in 2023.

Addressing Kazakhstan’s ongoing political, economic, and social reforms, Ambassador Berdybay explained their reliance on significant transformations in the political, social, and economic spheres. The reforms aim to promote democracy, freedoms, political participation, and the establishment of a new Kazakh state based on justice and equality.

Additionally, he shared Kazakhstan’s aspirations to expand port facilities on the Caspian Sea, emphasizing the importance of developing a joint strategy with partner countries to attract investments and technological partnerships.

The ambassador highlighted the significance of a coordinated water policy, using advanced technologies for water management in the Central Asian region. He identified three key areas contributing to Kazakhstan’s economic growth and fostering cooperation with the international community, including the State of Kuwait.

